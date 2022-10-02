Business Intel: Marco’s Pizza

A fast-growing pizza maker is rolling out plans to expand into the Roanoke Valley.

Marco’s Pizza, which has about 30 Virginia locations including in Lynchburg and Charlottesville, aims to open seven new outlets in the Roanoke-Lynchburg market over the next two-and-a-half years, according to an announcement made in mid-September.

Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason, who’ve opened five Marco’s in the past five years, described Roanoke as an untapped market for the pizzeria.

Most Marco’s locations in the commonwealth, including those run by Hudson and Mason, are clustered around Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia. The sole location presently in Lynchburg opened in 2017.

In the time since then, Ohio-headquartered Marco’s has seen its nationwide footprint jump from 700 stores to over 1,100 today.

Hudson and Mason, who are both business partners and 20-year friends, said as they’ve chased their dreams of being entrepreneurs, they’ve found the secret sauce is finding a trusted partner that has the same appetite for growth as they do.

“While we’ve had strong performance with our existing Marco’s locations, the brand’s recent nationwide, record-breaking sales and development success speaks for itself, and it has created a heightened potential for the multi-unit franchise opportunity,” Mason said in an announcement of the Roanoke Valley plans.

Marco’s is aiming to become one of the top five pizza brands in the country. Its national sales recently broke the $1 billion mark, company officials said.

Marco’s restaurants offer dine-in, carryout and delivery service. The final details and sites of the seven new Virginia locations expected are still being finalized, said a spokeswoman. Hudson and Mason hope to open the first one by the end of this year.