Business Intel: Math tutoring center opens in Roanoke County

Mathnasium, a math tutoring business with more than 1,000 locations, now has a presence in Roanoke County.

Cory Applegate is the owner and director of Mathnasium of Roanoke, which serves children from second grade all the way up through pre-calculus. He said students are given an assessment and the results are used to create customized learning plans.

Students come into the center and work on that learning plan, typically two to three times a week, and receive homework help, Applegate explained. The services are also offered virtually, by local Roanoke instructors.

“We’ve definitely seen just more parents looking for help because they’re worried about the effects of COVID on the students’ learning,” he said.

While many parents are opting for in-person classes to give their children a break from virtual learning, Applegate said, online services allow Mathnasium to reach families that are more than a quick 10- or 15-minute drive away.

Applegate said he and his wife are both Roanoke natives and were looking for an opportunity to interact more with the local community. His background is in business and hers in education. They learned about Mathnasium from a family member who had gone through the program.