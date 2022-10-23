Business Intel: Metalsa Roanoke

A major manufacturer in Botetourt County has achieved a rare milestone in its campaign to go green.

Metalsa, a maker of rail frames for heavy commercial vehicles, is now a designated, zero-waste facility that produces almost no landfill waste from its operations.

The company, which employs about 350 people at its plant off U.S. 11 in Cloverdale, reached the goal after about a year of working to find partners who could recycle and repurpose its refuse.

The plant is only the second manufacturer in Botetourt County to achieve zero-waste status. The first was Roanoke Cement Company in Troutville.

Metalsa — which has operated in the valley since 2000 and announced it was investing in a $6.4 million expansion in 2019 — said it set its sights on zero waste out of a sense of duty to future generations

“We want to leave the smallest footprint we can,” said Sam Sexton, environmental health and safety coordinator for the Cloverdale facility.

Standing outside the plant, which offers a sweeping view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sexton added the company wanted to do its part to preserve nature’s resources.

“We want things to be there that we enjoy — such as the mountains and the hiking and the fresh-water rivers and streams — we want it there for the next generation,” he said.

Metalsa now has a network of recycling partners. Traditional recyclables are handled by GFL Environmental at its local facility. Other refuse goes to Covanta, in Northern Virginia, which converts it into steam energy used to generate electricity.

Specialty partners repurpose other, niche byproducts that come out of the plant. Indiana-based Wisdom Environmental Inc., for example, uses steel shot dust from the plant in its formula to create concrete barriers and pavers.

The facility is now diverting 95% of its waste from being disposed in the local landfill. Since February, that has translated to about 13,500 tons of refuse that was recycled or repurposed.

Metalsa is an international company, headquartered in Mexico, that produces an array of automotive parts. The Cloverdale facility serves heavy commercial vehicles such as tractor-trailers and buses.