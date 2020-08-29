Business Intel: Mobile gourmet ice business adds brick-and-mortar location

A mobile business that sells frozen treats at corporate and public events around the region has added a brick-and-mortar location.

Delicia Tucker said she wanted to open a permanent location of DG Ice, also known as Delicia’s Gourmet Ice, so regular customers could always get their ice fix.

“We do a lot of events and things and we wanted to have a consistent spot that our customers could find us at,” she said.

With the new space, Tucker said, all supplies can be kept in one location and there will also be an opportunity to expand the menu, adding new flavors. She’s also excited to add a nugget ice maker for the gourmet lemonades.

Tucker said she chose to locate in the Creekside Center shopping center at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue because there’s a good amount of vehicle traffic and parking there. It’s also easily accessible to regular customers, she said, since the new location is still in northwest Roanoke, where the trailer is usually parked if it’s not doing an event.