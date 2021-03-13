Business Intel: Moe's to open in former Zaxby's building in Salem

Moe’s Southwest Grill plans to add a location in Salem this year.

The fast-casual restaurant, known for its burritos, signed a lease for 2,668 square feet of space on West Main Street in the former Zaxby’s building, according to Clay Taylor with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who handled negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

The building already has a drive-thru, which Moe’s is expected to use.

“Prominent retail space that can support a drive-thru in the Salem market is very hard to come by,” Taylor said.

When such spaces do become available to national tenants, he said, they “tend to be highly sought after.” Taylor said other attractive features of the property include the high volume of traffic along West Main Street and the proximity to other major retailers.

Franchise owner Angelo Dajon said in a statement that the Salem location would be only the third Moe's in Virginia to have a drive-thru. Dajon said he is planning for a grand opening in late May or early June.