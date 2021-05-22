Business Intel: Napoli by the Lake to open at Bernard's Landing

The menu at Napoli by the Lake won’t mirror that of Napoli Cowboy exactly, Wilson said, but everything will still be made from scratch. It will offer steaks, seafood, pasta dishes and homemade desserts.

Weekly specials have been so popular at Napoli Cowboy that Wilson plans to offer them at the new restaurant, too; he said some customers have told him they’ve never actually eaten anything on the menu, always choosing the special. Wilson said he believes even if a restaurant has the greatest food in the world, it’s a good idea to change it up.

“I can’t count the amount of times in a week that the phone will ring and they say, ‘What are this week’s specials?’” he said.

Napoli by the Lake is right on the water and accessible by boat, something Wilson is excited about.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “That’s why so many restaurants wanted it.”

A number of renovations were made to the space, Wilson said, including putting in a new bar, replacing the refrigeration system and kitchen equipment and bringing in new furniture. He said the restaurant can seat about 150 people.

Napoli by the Lake is at 773 Ashmeade Road in Moneta. It will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday to start, but Wilson said it will eventually open for lunch as well.

