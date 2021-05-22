Business Intel: Napoli by the Lake to open at Bernard's Landing

A new restaurant is coming to Bernard’s Landing at Smith Mountain Lake.
The family behind Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz, which offers tastes of Italy and Texas, is opening a second location called Napoli by the Lake. Owner Ray Wilson said they hope to begin serving customers Memorial Day weekend.
Wilson said several restaurants were competing for the space at Bernard's Landing, which previously housed The Landing Restaurant. Since it’s only about a 10-minute drive from Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz, Wilson said he wanted to open a second location there rather than compete with another restaurant.
“If someone’s going to have their hands in my pocket, I want it to be me,” he said.
Napoli by the Lake will also allow Wilson to serve more customers; he said Napoli Cowboy fills up on reservations practically every night, even during the winter months. Managers at the two restaurants will communicate with each another about table availability, directing diners to the other location as needed.
The restaurant is a true family affair, as Wilson said family members serve as front-end manager, executive chef and sous chef.
The menu at Napoli by the Lake won’t mirror that of Napoli Cowboy exactly, Wilson said, but everything will still be made from scratch. It will offer steaks, seafood, pasta dishes and homemade desserts.
Weekly specials have been so popular at Napoli Cowboy that Wilson plans to offer them at the new restaurant, too; he said some customers have told him they’ve never actually eaten anything on the menu, always choosing the special. Wilson said he believes even if a restaurant has the greatest food in the world, it’s a good idea to change it up.
“I can’t count the amount of times in a week that the phone will ring and they say, ‘What are this week’s specials?’” he said.
Napoli by the Lake is right on the water and accessible by boat, something Wilson is excited about.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “That’s why so many restaurants wanted it.”
A number of renovations were made to the space, Wilson said, including putting in a new bar, replacing the refrigeration system and kitchen equipment and bringing in new furniture. He said the restaurant can seat about 150 people.
Napoli by the Lake is at 773 Ashmeade Road in Moneta. It will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday to start, but Wilson said it will eventually open for lunch as well.