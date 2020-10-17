Business Intel: New coffee shop opens in Christiansburg

A new coffee shop has opened in a church-turned-multi-use commercial space in Christiansburg.

Mike Larkin is one of the co-owners of the Great Road on Main, an event venue that also leases commercial space to tenants such as a county museum and regional tourism office, housed inside the former Main Street Baptist Church complex. Great Road Coffee opened in the former sanctuary in September.

“The original vision for the coffee shop was, 'How do we get people in this beautiful building?' ” Larkin said.

He envisioned the coffee shop as a community gathering space that could help in the revitalization efforts downtown. And, Larkin said, it seems everybody likes coffee and food.

Owning a coffee shop wasn’t a lifelong dream of Larkin’s.

“We just happen to have a very unique building in a very strategic location and a very good product,” he said.

The shop offers an expansive coffee menu including lattes, mochas and macchiatos. It also serves breakfast items such as burritos, omelet muffins and pastries, and lunch options like hot dogs, pizza and wraps. Larkin said Great Road Coffee typically offers a daily special, which is shared on social media.