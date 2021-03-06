Business Intel: New grant program offers assistance to Roanoke microbusinesses

A new grant program is offering assistance to Roanoke microbusinesses at risk of closing or laying off employees in response to COVID-19.

The city of Roanoke partnered with Freedom First Credit Union to offer the relief program, supported by federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds, according to a news release from the city.

The grants are available to small, for-profit businesses in the city that will create or retain jobs for individuals in low- to moderate-income households. The funds can be used to pay for wages, utilities, rent or costs associated with bringing the business into compliance with COVID-19 standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Through these difficult times, small businesses have struggled to invent new ways to sustain their operations and stay open,” City Manager Bob Cowell said in the news release. “This small business relief grant program will continue the City's efforts at offering much needed support to do what we can to help keep our small businesses afloat.”

Freedom First indicates the minimum grant award is $5,000 and the maximum is $25,000.