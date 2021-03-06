 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Intel: New grant program offers assistance to Roanoke microbusinesses
0 comments

Business Intel: New grant program offers assistance to Roanoke microbusinesses

{{featured_button_text}}

A new grant program is offering assistance to Roanoke microbusinesses at risk of closing or laying off employees in response to COVID-19.

The city of Roanoke partnered with Freedom First Credit Union to offer the relief program, supported by federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds, according to a news release from the city.

The grants are available to small, for-profit businesses in the city that will create or retain jobs for individuals in low- to moderate-income households. The funds can be used to pay for wages, utilities, rent or costs associated with bringing the business into compliance with COVID-19 standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Through these difficult times, small businesses have struggled to invent new ways to sustain their operations and stay open,” City Manager Bob Cowell said in the news release. “This small business relief grant program will continue the City's efforts at offering much needed support to do what we can to help keep our small businesses afloat.”

Freedom First indicates the minimum grant award is $5,000 and the maximum is $25,000.

Questions about the program, along with completed applications, should be directed to ffe@freedomfirst.com. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. June 1 or whenever funds have been depleted. More information about the grants can be found on the Freedom First website.

Contact Casey Fabris at 540-981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Student Loan Deferrals Can Impact Your Credit: Here’s How

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Roanoke anticipates stormwater fee increase next year
Local News

Roanoke anticipates stormwater fee increase next year

Roanoke City Council was told that the stormwater utility will need more money to offset the loss of a state revenue-sharing program. Also, council approved a public hearing on March 15 about banning guns from some city property, heard revenue and budget updates and repealed a tax on antique vehicles because of a software glitch.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert