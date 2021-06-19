 Skip to main content
Business Intel: New restaurant to serve vegan dishes in Roanoke
Business Intel: New restaurant to serve vegan dishes in Roanoke

Honestly Vegan

Honestly Vegan is expected to open this summer in Roanoke. Owner Angie Campbell realized after becoming vegan that few restaurants in the area cater specifically to their needs.

 CASEY FABRIS, The Roanoke Times

A new vegan restaurant is expected to open this summer in Roanoke.

Honestly Vegan will offer an exclusively vegan menu, so customers won’t have to make modifications or wonder whether the dishes they order meet their dietary restrictions, said owner Angie Campbell.

Campbell started as a vegetarian and toward the end of last year began cutting out more animal products, eventually shifting to a vegan diet. She said there aren’t many restaurants in the area that cater specifically to vegans.

Campbell said her other business, Beards and Shears Barber Shop in Roanoke, has grown over the years and has a good staff in place that allowed her to step back from day-to-day operations. She’d been wanting to take on a new venture and, after seeing the need for more vegan options, decided to open Honestly Vegan.

The restaurant will serve plant-based burgers, hot dogs, personal pizzas, salads and other dishes like a sloppy black bean, inspired by a sloppy Joe. Campbell said she also plans to offer daily specials and desserts.

“We just want to have a wide enough variety to give people choices, but not so wide with us being brand new that we can’t keep up,” she said.

Campbell has been testing recipes on her friends.

“None of them are vegan so I figure if they like it, it’s going to be a hit,” she said.

The space, which is located on U.S. 220 below IHOP and next to Austin's Appliance Center, can seat about a dozen people, but Campbell expects to do more of a takeout business. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner.

Honestly Vegan is expected to open in July at 4054 Franklin Road S.W.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

