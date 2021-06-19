Business Intel: New restaurant to serve vegan dishes in Roanoke

A new vegan restaurant is expected to open this summer in Roanoke.

Honestly Vegan will offer an exclusively vegan menu, so customers won’t have to make modifications or wonder whether the dishes they order meet their dietary restrictions, said owner Angie Campbell.

Campbell started as a vegetarian and toward the end of last year began cutting out more animal products, eventually shifting to a vegan diet. She said there aren’t many restaurants in the area that cater specifically to vegans.

Campbell said her other business, Beards and Shears Barber Shop in Roanoke, has grown over the years and has a good staff in place that allowed her to step back from day-to-day operations. She’d been wanting to take on a new venture and, after seeing the need for more vegan options, decided to open Honestly Vegan.

The restaurant will serve plant-based burgers, hot dogs, personal pizzas, salads and other dishes like a sloppy black bean, inspired by a sloppy Joe. Campbell said she also plans to offer daily specials and desserts.

“We just want to have a wide enough variety to give people choices, but not so wide with us being brand new that we can’t keep up,” she said.