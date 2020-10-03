Business Intel: New smoothie shop to replace Fruitions in Salem

The former Fruitions space in Salem will be filled by another smoothie shop.

Freshens, a national brand with hundreds of locations serving colleges, is expected to open in October, said Tim Tenon, general manager for dining services at Roanoke College, which owns the building.

While the college previously leased the space to Fruitions, which closed earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Freshens will be operated and staffed by the college, Tenon said. It will be open to the public as well.

“It just kind of fit into the footprint of that location,” Tenon said.

He said the school's dining services has been looking to add another venue so demand is more spread out, since two of the main dining locations at Roanoke College are in the same building. Freshens was also attractive because it offers menu items not available elsewhere on campus, Tenon said.

In addition to smoothies, Freshens will offer breakfast pockets, salads, rice bowls, wraps and grilled flatbreads. Tenon said the smoothies are made with “100% clean ingredients,” meaning no artificial flavors, preservatives or colors from artificial sources.

Freshens will be located at 15 N. College Ave. in Salem.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.