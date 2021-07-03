Business Intel: New store to offer home decor in 'modern farmhouse' style

A new shop offering home decor with a rustic yet elegant flair is coming to downtown Roanoke.
Owner Ashley Lawson said The French Farmhouse will offer furniture and accessories in the “modern farmhouse style,” similar to the Magnolia brand from Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame.
“I feel like there’s nothing suited to people that have this type of style in the area,” Lawson said, noting that the store will reflect her personal tastes.
While the store will offer some high-end items, Lawson said she’s focused on making the store “more affordable or approachable” for the average shopper. There are plenty of budget stores and high-end boutiques, she said, but not much in the middle.
Lawson plans also to launch a second business from the same building. The downstairs will house The French Farmhouse, and the upstairs will be home to an event space called Rendezvous.
“I wanted my whole business altogether to be more of like a gathering spot for a community and I thought that the event space would kind of tie all that together,” she said.
She plans to invite vendors to participate in “Virginia-made” events held in the space at least once a month, perhaps more frequently if there’s interest. It could also be a space for workshops on anything from painting to putting together a charcuterie board, Lawson said.
The Church Avenue building seemed like a good fit for Lawson’s businesses, with exposed brick and original wood floors upstairs. A mural is currently being painted on the exterior of the building, which she said will be made to look like French doors one might see in Paris.
Lawson said she’s already begun sourcing merchandise and connected with a number of wholesalers.
Renovations are in progress, but Lawson said she hopes to open in August. The French Farmhouse and Rendezvous will be located at 9 Church Ave. S.E.