Business Intel: New tax preparation office opens in Roanoke

A new company offering tax preparation services is launching in Roanoke just in time for tax season.

Shmura Glenn brought Speedy Tax Service to Roanoke from Georgia. The business opened in Macon in 2001 and Glenn, a Roanoke native who was living there at the time, helped the founder get it up and running.

When Glenn returned to Roanoke in 2007, she continued helping Speedy Tax out, primarily with their clients in Macon but also taking on some local ones. This year she finally opened a Roanoke operation.

Glenn said she moved back to Roanoke to help her father with his business, Smith Energy, formerly known as A. Byron Smith Oil Co. She runs Speedy Tax Service out of the same office building.

Glenn said she always considered opening a local tax preparation company of her own, but the decision to finally do so was prompted in part by the pandemic.

“Now is the time with the way things are going to try to help people to take advantage of all of the opportunities that they can, given the hardships that we’re going through in this period of time,” Glenn said.