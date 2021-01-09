Business Intel: New veterinary hospital opens in Keagy Village

Two local veterinarians teamed up to open their own practice this month.

Jessica Cordle and Lindsay Karpinski started Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital after working together for five years in another local practice that was eventually purchased by a corporation.

Cordle said the two felt strongly about having an independently owned, family-friendly practice. They wanted the business to feel like their own.

“We care a lot about the patients that we’ve been taking care of for years, and we wanted them to feel like they were sort of a part of the family, too, and that it felt like you get to know your veterinarian and they really care about you and your pet and know the kind of choices that you would make and help you make those difficult choices,” Cordle said.

An independent practice also makes them the sole decision makers, she said.

“We make our decisions based on what we think is right for the pet, right for the owner, right for our practice,” Cordle said.