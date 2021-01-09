Business Intel: New veterinary hospital opens in Keagy Village

Two local veterinarians teamed up to open their own practice this month.
Jessica Cordle and Lindsay Karpinski started Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital after working together for five years in another local practice that was eventually purchased by a corporation.
Cordle said the two felt strongly about having an independently owned, family-friendly practice. They wanted the business to feel like their own.
“We care a lot about the patients that we’ve been taking care of for years, and we wanted them to feel like they were sort of a part of the family, too, and that it felt like you get to know your veterinarian and they really care about you and your pet and know the kind of choices that you would make and help you make those difficult choices,” Cordle said.
An independent practice also makes them the sole decision makers, she said.
“We make our decisions based on what we think is right for the pet, right for the owner, right for our practice,” Cordle said.
Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital serving cats and dogs. Cordle said Karpinski has a special interest in greyhounds — he has them as pets and has been treating them locally for several years — so they expect to see many in their practice.
Cordle said they chose to open their business at Keagy Village because it’s an up-and-coming area. The shopping center also offered a “blank slate,” so the space could be used exactly as they liked, which Cordle said was appealing.
Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital is at 5036 Keagy Road, Suite 112, in the back of the shopping center. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Monday through Friday from and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.