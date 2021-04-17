Business Intel: New Virginia Varsity project mixes storage, creative spaces

However, Lugar said there may be opportunities for some residential space in a future phase of the redevelopment of the business center.

“We love the whole melting pot of this whole complex, and it’s only going to improve once we finish the business spaces in the business center and the office spaces,” he said. “We love the idea of the different energy and the different uses together. And residential would certainly be a neat part of that, even if it’s on a smaller scale.”

While Virginia Varsity doesn’t have much experience with these other more creative uses, Lugar said the storage and moving company is rooted in strong customer service, which would be applicable to the new elements of the business.

“That’s the business we’re in, is taking care of customers,” he said. “We just had to figure out once we had these spaces, would they be appealing and how do we deliver what customers expect?”

There are some remaining spaces in the storage facility that have been designated for other creative uses but not yet built out. But Lugar said he likes the idea of fitness uses — perhaps a studio with a Peloton bike that could be rented out, or a runner’s package that would allow for use of a shower and locker room — given the building’s location.