Business Intel: Old Country Plaza

Old Country Plaza, a large shopping center off Electric Road anchored by a Food Lion, has hit 96% occupancy after welcoming a string of new tenants.

The center, in operation for nearly four decades, now houses the Soccer Post, a soccer gear store, and AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry.

AmRhein’s had called Old Country Plaza home once before and returned to the shopping center after selling another space, located about a quarter-mile away on Ogden Road, where it had last been based.

The family-owned jewelry store, founded in 1921, took over a roughly 2,800 square-foot-storefront at Old Country, said Linda Vaughn, property manager of the shopping center.

The Soccer Post — which has been open since 1989 and was known as the Soccer Stop before refreshing its name last year — moved into a roughly 2,100-square-foot space.

In addition to that, Humana MarketPoint, a health insurance provider, has signed on to lease a 6,000-square-foot space, with plans to open the new office to clients around October, said Vaughn.

One of Old Country’s biggest storefronts, spanning about 12,300 square feet, will also be the site of a Spirit Halloween shop during the upcoming trick-or-treat season. That lease just took effect, Vaughn said, although the shop won’t open until later in the year once its setup is complete and the holiday is nearer.

Those milestones, all together, have put the more than 83,100-square-foot shopping center at nearly full occupancy.

“We’re very excited,” Vaughn said. “We’re just happy that all these tenants have decided to come to the center.”

In addition to its new destinations, Old Country Plaza, located at 4387 Starkey Road, offers a Buffalo Wild Wings, Ben Gui Sushi, Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, L A Nails, and Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Roanoke.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com