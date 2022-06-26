Business Intel: Olde Salem Brewing Co.

Olde Salem Brewing Co. is raising a glass after debuting its new taproom in downtown Roanoke.

The craft brewer, which has been serving from its Salem home base since 2017, expanded to a second location and returned life to the Market Street building previously occupied by Deschutes Brewery.

“It was a great opportunity,” said Cameron Weeks, general manager. “We had a lot of fans down here … We’re excited to get the doors open, and get things rocking.”

The taproom has a lineup of 21 beers and seltzers, and a kegerator to serve customers partaking in the new downtown refreshment zone that allows people to sip and walk around the market square during designated weekend hours.

It also houses a small, 1-barrel pilot brewing system that will be used to create new drafts and flavors that, if popular, could be added to Olde Salem’s larger rotation.

“We’ll be able to experiment quite a bit,” Weeks said. “We’re excited to try some new things, and get some new styles of beers out there that we can have some fun with.”

The second taproom created nine new jobs with the potential for more. Nearby restaurants are partnering with the brewery to facilitate food orders.

Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue will be delivering its full menu, Well Hung Vineyard will deliver its flatbread pizzas and Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is accepting online orders for pickup. That list could expand in the coming weeks.

Olde Salem refreshed the look of the space, and tore down a back wall to add more seating. The taproom can now host over 100 people.

There are plans to add a stage for live music, and handcrafted wood tables fashioned by Lost in the Woods Creations are being added.

Music and event announcements will be shared on Olde Salem’s social media. The taproom, located at 315 Market St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays; and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

