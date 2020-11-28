Business Intel: On the Rise adds art, gifts to Grandin location

On the Rise in Grandin Village now sells gifts and art in addition to its baked goods.
The Grandin Village location opened in 2018, but it’s been shuttered for extended periods of time, first because of a fire at neighboring Community Inn, and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teal Batson, who owns the bakery along with her husband, Jeff, said she was worried it would not survive the slowdown that so many small businesses are experiencing. So she decided to pivot and repurpose space that, because of distancing requirements, could not be used to seat customers.
“I was left with all this square footage that I was paying for that was unusable,” Batson said. “So I was like, ‘What do I do with this? How do I change?’”
The pastries and sandwiches On the Rise is known for are still available. But customers might also pick up a pair of earrings or piece of art with their lunch.
Batson is an artist and has sold her work at other restaurants she owns. When she retires, Batson thought she might turn the Grandin space into an art studio or gallery where creative classes could be taught.
“I knew at some point I would be wanting to move in this direction,” she said. “I just didn’t think it would be something that would be happening now.”
The store is stocked with original paintings, some from Batson herself, as well as vintage goods, jewelry and “sassy gifts” like mugs and stickers. She said she has been intentional about her purchases, looking to buy from small, women-owned businesses.
Batson said she hopes to eventually highlight the work of a different artist each month, whether that’s a potter or a blacksmith.
Despite the changes, the business is still called On the Rise, but the window clarifies its focus is now gallery, gifts and gourmet. Batson said she felt the change was a “shot in the dark” but it’s been well-received by customers so far.
“I wasn’t ready to throw in the towel and give up all my hard work yet,” Batson said.
