Business Intel: On the Rise adds art, gifts to Grandin location

On the Rise in Grandin Village now sells gifts and art in addition to its baked goods.

The Grandin Village location opened in 2018, but it’s been shuttered for extended periods of time, first because of a fire at neighboring Community Inn, and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teal Batson, who owns the bakery along with her husband, Jeff, said she was worried it would not survive the slowdown that so many small businesses are experiencing. So she decided to pivot and repurpose space that, because of distancing requirements, could not be used to seat customers.

“I was left with all this square footage that I was paying for that was unusable,” Batson said. “So I was like, ‘What do I do with this? How do I change?’”

The pastries and sandwiches On the Rise is known for are still available. But customers might also pick up a pair of earrings or piece of art with their lunch.

Batson is an artist and has sold her work at other restaurants she owns. When she retires, Batson thought she might turn the Grandin space into an art studio or gallery where creative classes could be taught.