Business Intel: Our Daily Bread to add Vinton location

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro plans to open a new location in Vinton.

Abigail Lawton, owner of the Brambleton Avenue restaurant, said she hopes to open the latest Our Daily Bread in January.

“We’ve had a lot of customers asking for a location to come up there. Some of our customers drive all the way from Vinton to this location,” she said. “So when the opportunity came, we thought it would serve the community well.”

Lawton said the chance was too good to pass up, despite the pandemic, which has been hard on many small businesses.

The Vinton restaurant will serve all of the Our Daily Bread staples, including gourmet coffee and house-made baked goods along with soups, salads, sandwiches and French-inspired dishes.

Our Daily Bread is going into the former Asia Gourmet space, which Lawton said is about the same size as the Brambleton Avenue location. She said it can seat about 50 people.

This will be the fourth Our Daily Bread location. The first opened in 1980 in Blacksburg. Roanoke County followed in 2014 and Salem in 2015, Lawton said. The Blacksburg and Salem locations are under different ownership.