Business Intel: Panda Express to open restaurant near Valley View Mall

Panda Express plans to open a restaurant in Roanoke, near Valley View Mall.

Panda Express, which offers American Chinese cuisine, is expected to begin construction on the restaurant in early 2022, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

Panda Express will be located in front of the Walmart Supercenter off Valley View Boulevard; the Roanoke City Council on Monday approved a rezoning request for the property needed for the project.

Plans filed with the city indicate the Walmart property will be subdivided and a 2,500-square-foot restaurant, which can seat upward of 60 and will include a drive-thru, will be built in its parking lot. Panda Express is expected to open there in summer 2022, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier this year it was announced that Panda Express was one of a number of tenants that would be housed in new outparcel buildings at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. The restaurant chain also has two locations in the New River Valley.

”We’re excited to open both the Valley View location as well as a second location at Tanglewood Mall. We’re looking forward to being an integral part of the community we serve,” the company said in a statement.

The first Panda Express restaurant opened in California in 1983 and the chain now has more than 2,200 locations, according to its website.

