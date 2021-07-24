 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Pandemic changes that worked
During the pandemic, businesses and agencies were forced to do things differently because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Though operations are beginning to return to normal, there are some COVID-year innovations that people would like to remain permanent, like to-go cocktails, expanded outdoor dining and appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles, to name a few.

I’m working on a story about the positive changes to come out of the pandemic that consumers hope will continue going forward. Please feel free to reach out to me with your ideas.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

