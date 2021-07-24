 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Intel: Party City plans Roanoke store
0 comments

Business Intel: Party City plans Roanoke store

{{featured_button_text}}

Party City is preparing to open a Roanoke location.

Permits filed with the city indicate Party City plans to open a store at 1410 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. beside a Ross Dress for Less.

Party City, which sells party goods, costumes and decor, had 751 corporate stores as of March 31, according to a recent financial report on the company website. The nearest Party City is in Lynchburg.

It’s unclear when the Roanoke store will open; the corporate office did not respond to requests for comment. But Party City is hiring for the new location, with supervisor and sales associate roles listed on its website.

There’s also a “now hiring” sign posted on the door. Party City-branded shopping carts and baskets can be seen inside.

While the region has other party stores, such as Capt. Party and Fun Times Party Warehouse, it does not have any that are part of a large chain like Party City.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert