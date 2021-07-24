Business Intel: Party City plans Roanoke store

Party City is preparing to open a Roanoke location.

Permits filed with the city indicate Party City plans to open a store at 1410 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. beside a Ross Dress for Less.

Party City, which sells party goods, costumes and decor, had 751 corporate stores as of March 31, according to a recent financial report on the company website. The nearest Party City is in Lynchburg.

It’s unclear when the Roanoke store will open; the corporate office did not respond to requests for comment. But Party City is hiring for the new location, with supervisor and sales associate roles listed on its website.

There’s also a “now hiring” sign posted on the door. Party City-branded shopping carts and baskets can be seen inside.

While the region has other party stores, such as Capt. Party and Fun Times Party Warehouse, it does not have any that are part of a large chain like Party City.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.