Business Intel: Patina Creek Creative brings work of local artists to Buchanan

Patina Creek Creative, a new shop carrying jewelry and other handmade goods, recently opened in Buchanan.

Owner Anna Metheny has been selling fingerprint jewelry at festivals and events for about four years. But after completing The Gauntlet business program and competition, she realized there was a lot of support, some of it financial, available to help her business grow.

Metheny received a $10,000 grant that enabled her to rent out a storefront in Buchanan. Her studio is now set up there, allowing Metheny to make jewelry on site. The space is not only home to Patina Creek Silver, but also Sarah Boblett’s Ribbon Me This. Boblett hosts craft classes for kids there.

With so many festivals and craft shows canceled this year because of COVID-19, Metheny wanted to help other local artists and makers. So she opened Patina Creek Creative to them and now showcases the work of upward of 20 creators.

The shop carries charcuterie boards, ornaments, soaps, candles, jewelry and hand-knitted products, among other things. Some of the artists and makers featured are people Metheny met on the festival circuit; others just heard about what she was doing and reached out saying they wanted to participate.