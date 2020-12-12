Business Intel: Patina Creek Creative brings work of local artists to Buchanan

Patina Creek Creative, a new shop carrying jewelry and other handmade goods, recently opened in Buchanan.
Owner Anna Metheny has been selling fingerprint jewelry at festivals and events for about four years. But after completing The Gauntlet business program and competition, she realized there was a lot of support, some of it financial, available to help her business grow.
Metheny received a $10,000 grant that enabled her to rent out a storefront in Buchanan. Her studio is now set up there, allowing Metheny to make jewelry on site. The space is not only home to Patina Creek Silver, but also Sarah Boblett’s Ribbon Me This. Boblett hosts craft classes for kids there.
With so many festivals and craft shows canceled this year because of COVID-19, Metheny wanted to help other local artists and makers. So she opened Patina Creek Creative to them and now showcases the work of upward of 20 creators.
The shop carries charcuterie boards, ornaments, soaps, candles, jewelry and hand-knitted products, among other things. Some of the artists and makers featured are people Metheny met on the festival circuit; others just heard about what she was doing and reached out saying they wanted to participate.
The endeavor started as a holiday shop, Metheny said, but she’s already looking into making it permanent.
“We just kind of want to turn this into sort of an artistic community and we’d love to see more of this in the area,” she said.
Metheny has lived in Buchanan for about five years and said she’s always talked about how much potential the town has. She views opening Patina Creek Creative as a way to contribute to revitalization efforts.
Metheny said her fingerprint jewelry differs from others because she uses a process in which the finger is pressed directly into the silver.
“The way I do it is really unique because the piece that is touched is the one that becomes your jewelry,” she said.
Patina Creek Creative is at 19645 Main St. in Buchanan. The shop is currently open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and other times “by luck” or appointment. Metheny said the store will keep those hours through mid-January, by which point she hopes to have more permanent plans in place.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.