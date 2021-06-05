Business Intel: Peak Energy & Nutrition brings shakes and teas to Roanoke

Peak Energy & Nutrition, which offers meal replacement shakes and “energizing” teas, recently opened in Roanoke.
The owners of the business say their shakes are much healthier than the decadent descriptions — strawberry cheesecake, lemon pound cake and Snickers, for example — might imply.
Peak Energy & Nutrition uses Herbalife products in its drinks, said Mia Simpson, who owns the business along with Brian Simpson and Jairus Montgomery. Herbalife is a direct sales company that offers nutritional supplements.
While the owners of the shop are independent distributors for Herbalife, Mia Simpson said their goal is to promote health, rather than recruit other distributors.
Brian Simpson said many first-time customers are skeptical of the shakes, especially when asked if they want it to be topped with caramel or cookies.
“They’re like, ‘I thought this was healthy.’ Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. We don’t do boring healthy,” he said. “We do make you come back excited healthy. That’s our goal.”
Mia Simpson said the shakes include 24 grams of protein and more than 20 vitamins and minerals and start at 200 to 350 calories. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate the safety and efficacy of dietary supplements.
Simpson said she loves to see the smile on a customer’s face, usually followed by a “lip smack” of enjoyment, after trying a shake or tea for the first time.
Teas are available in fruity flavors like peach mango and cherry limeade and also sweeter options like rainbow candy and gummy bear. The menu also includes protein coffee.
The owners chose to open Peak Energy & Nutrition in Roanoke because it was an “open market” without many similar businesses. The Simpsons moved to the area from Maryland, and Montgomery from Illinois.
Peak Energy & Nutrition is at 3822 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. It’s open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.