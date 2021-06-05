Business Intel: Peak Energy & Nutrition brings shakes and teas to Roanoke

Peak Energy & Nutrition, which offers meal replacement shakes and “energizing” teas, recently opened in Roanoke.

The owners of the business say their shakes are much healthier than the decadent descriptions — strawberry cheesecake, lemon pound cake and Snickers, for example — might imply.

Peak Energy & Nutrition uses Herbalife products in its drinks, said Mia Simpson, who owns the business along with Brian Simpson and Jairus Montgomery. Herbalife is a direct sales company that offers nutritional supplements.

While the owners of the shop are independent distributors for Herbalife, Mia Simpson said their goal is to promote health, rather than recruit other distributors.

Brian Simpson said many first-time customers are skeptical of the shakes, especially when asked if they want it to be topped with caramel or cookies.

“They’re like, ‘I thought this was healthy.’ Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. We don’t do boring healthy,” he said. “We do make you come back excited healthy. That’s our goal.”