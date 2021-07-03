Business Intel: Pedal Biscuit serves savory sandwiches in Roanoke

Pedal Biscuit offers sandwiches topped with smoked pork belly, smoked chicken and pimento cheese, among other things. There’s also a vegetarian option featuring a smoked shiitake mushroom. Roberts said he also likes to try out new flavors through specials; he recently served a strawberry shortcake biscuit.

Roberts said he sources meat from farms that practice regenerative agriculture.

“I’ve always been someone that wants to be part of doing things responsibly and consciously and if I’m going to cook food for people I’m going to cook the way that I eat at my own house,” he said.

Roberts decided to call the business Pedal Biscuit because he and his family are big mountain bikers and he plans to support the local trails and bike community.

He’s starting small; Pedal Biscuit is open just two days a week during hours that align with the brewery, meaning it does not yet serve breakfast.

“The hope is that this will kind of be the incubator and I’ll be able to open my own location at some point in the future,” Roberts said.

Pedal Biscuit is at the back of Golden Cactus Brewing, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Rorer Avenue. It’s currently open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

