Business Intel: Pedal Biscuit serves savory sandwiches in Roanoke

Pedal Biscuit is now serving savory sandwiches from a small space attached to Golden Cactus Brewing in Roanoke.
Jon Roberts, the owner and operator of Pedal Biscuit, said plans to open a restaurant in Blacksburg were thwarted by the pandemic. One of the owners of the brewery, whom Roberts has known for a long time, heard and offered him the space at Golden Cactus, which opened last year. His smoker can be seen at the end of the brewery’s patio.
“I think it’s a symbiotic relationship with biscuits and food and savory-smoked meats. I really like the atmosphere there, the outdoor dining,” Roberts said of the brewery. “It was also just a good opportunity to get into Roanoke and start making food.”
While Pedal Biscuit is a new venture, Roberts has experience in the food industry. He said he was the co-founder of Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd, has served as the chef for a cycling team and done a lot of movie catering.
He liked the idea of having a focused menu, with limited offerings done well.
“Biscuits were something that a long time ago I thought, man it would be cool to have a little biscuit joint,” Roberts said.
Pedal Biscuit offers sandwiches topped with smoked pork belly, smoked chicken and pimento cheese, among other things. There’s also a vegetarian option featuring a smoked shiitake mushroom. Roberts said he also likes to try out new flavors through specials; he recently served a strawberry shortcake biscuit.
Roberts said he sources meat from farms that practice regenerative agriculture.
“I’ve always been someone that wants to be part of doing things responsibly and consciously and if I’m going to cook food for people I’m going to cook the way that I eat at my own house,” he said.
Roberts decided to call the business Pedal Biscuit because he and his family are big mountain bikers and he plans to support the local trails and bike community.
He’s starting small; Pedal Biscuit is open just two days a week during hours that align with the brewery, meaning it does not yet serve breakfast.
“The hope is that this will kind of be the incubator and I’ll be able to open my own location at some point in the future,” Roberts said.
Pedal Biscuit is at the back of Golden Cactus Brewing, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Rorer Avenue. It’s currently open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.