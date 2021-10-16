 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Intel: Personal news
1 comment

Business Intel: Personal news

{{featured_button_text}}

This will be my final Business Intel column as I move on from The Roanoke Times. I’m grateful to have spent the last two years as a business reporter, bringing our readers news about restaurants, retail and other developments.

When I first started at the paper in 2015, I thought writing the Business Intel column seemed like a difficult task. There had to be a lot of business news in the Roanoke Valley to keep a weekly feature like that going. When I took the reins, I realized this was true. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs charged ahead, bringing new concepts and services to the region.

It has been a pleasure to interview the countless members of the business community I’ve met through this column. And I’ll miss being the first to know about a cool new restaurant or retailer.

While the column might go dark during the transition, rest assured that it will return. In the meantime, send tips to news@roanoke.com, ATTN: Biz Intel.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert