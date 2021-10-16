Business Intel: Personal news

This will be my final Business Intel column as I move on from The Roanoke Times. I’m grateful to have spent the last two years as a business reporter, bringing our readers news about restaurants, retail and other developments.
When I first started at the paper in 2015, I thought writing the Business Intel column seemed like a difficult task. There had to be a lot of business news in the Roanoke Valley to keep a weekly feature like that going. When I took the reins, I realized this was true. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs charged ahead, bringing new concepts and services to the region.
It has been a pleasure to interview the countless members of the business community I’ve met through this column. And I’ll miss being the first to know about a cool new restaurant or retailer.
While the column might go dark during the transition, rest assured that it will return. In the meantime, send tips to news@roanoke.com, ATTN: Biz Intel.
