Business Intel: Peruvian restaurant Inka Grill to open second location

A Peruvian restaurant in downtown Roanoke is opening a second location.

Inka Grill is expected to open its new location in the former Los Amigos space on Brambleton Avenue in January, said owner Percy Moreno. The original Inka Grill opened in the Patrick Henry building in downtown Roanoke late last year.

Moreno said he wanted to open a second restaurant so more people could be introduced to the Peruvian cuisine it serves. Inka Grill will offer the same menu at both locations, Moreno said, but there are plans to add some new dishes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on restaurants, and Inka Grill is no different. But Moreno said he felt comfortable moving forward with expansion plans that were already in the works.

The new restaurant can seat about 80 people, Moreno said, and also has a private parking lot, unlike the downtown location. Lunch and happy hour specials will be offered.