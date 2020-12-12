 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Peruvian restaurant Inka Grill to open second location
Business Intel: Peruvian restaurant Inka Grill to open second location

Inka Grill is planning to open a second location in the former Los Amigos space on Brambleton Avenue. The Peruvian restaurant opened its first location in downtown Roanoke late last year.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

A Peruvian restaurant in downtown Roanoke is opening a second location.

Inka Grill is expected to open its new location in the former Los Amigos space on Brambleton Avenue in January, said owner Percy Moreno. The original Inka Grill opened in the Patrick Henry building in downtown Roanoke late last year.

Moreno said he wanted to open a second restaurant so more people could be introduced to the Peruvian cuisine it serves. Inka Grill will offer the same menu at both locations, Moreno said, but there are plans to add some new dishes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on restaurants, and Inka Grill is no different. But Moreno said he felt comfortable moving forward with expansion plans that were already in the works.

The new restaurant can seat about 80 people, Moreno said, and also has a private parking lot, unlike the downtown location. Lunch and happy hour specials will be offered.

The restaurant will deliver its same signature flavor at its new location, Moreno said, with the same high quality, fresh food. The same chef will oversee both restaurants.

Inka Grill’s second location is at 3033 Brambleton Ave. Southwest.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

