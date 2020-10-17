 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Pizza Hut closes several locations throughout region
Pizza Hut has closed a number of locations in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

A spokesperson confirmed that the following restaurants in the region have closed:

• Two locations in Roanoke, on Brandon Avenue and Hershberger Road.

• A Salem location on West Main Street.

• A Christiansburg location on Roanoke Street.

• A Blacksburg location on University City Drive.

“We did not take these decisions lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees, including providing transfer to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations, wherever possible,” a statement from the company reads. “Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success.”

Earlier this year, the pizza chain’s largest franchise operator, NPC International, filed for bankruptcy. Up to 300 restaurants are closing as a result, according to national media reports. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

