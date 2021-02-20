 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Planet Fitness to open Salem location
Business Intel: Planet Fitness to open Salem location

Planet Fitness

Work is underway on a West Main Street shopping center in Salem that previously housed Kmart. The space has been divided to accommodate a number of commercial tenants, one being Planet Fitness, which is set to open in mid-March.

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

Business Intel: Planet Fitness to open Salem location

Planet Fitness is preparing to open a new location in Salem next month.

The gym, which will be about 16,000 square feet, will include cardio and strength equipment and a spa for Black Card members with HydroMassage beds and tanning, Becky Zirlen, senior public relations manager, said in an email.

“We cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” Zirlen wrote. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”

Planet Fitness’ new location will be at 1359 W. Main St. The Keith Corporation, a North Carolina-based real estate firm, purchased the shopping center, which previously housed a Kmart, in 2019. The space was divided to allow for multiple commercial tenants and also includes a Tractor Supply Co.

The gym is expected to open in mid-March and Zirlen said new members can join with a special offer starting Monday by searching for the Salem location on the Planet Fitness website.

Planet Fitness already has two clubs in Roanoke — one at Towers Shopping Center and the other on Orange Avenue — and one in Christiansburg.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

