Business Intel: Planet Fitness to open Salem location

Planet Fitness is preparing to open a new location in Salem next month.

The gym, which will be about 16,000 square feet, will include cardio and strength equipment and a spa for Black Card members with HydroMassage beds and tanning, Becky Zirlen, senior public relations manager, said in an email.

“We cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” Zirlen wrote. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”

Planet Fitness’ new location will be at 1359 W. Main St. The Keith Corporation, a North Carolina-based real estate firm, purchased the shopping center, which previously housed a Kmart, in 2019. The space was divided to allow for multiple commercial tenants and also includes a Tractor Supply Co.