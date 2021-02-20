Business Intel: Planet Fitness to open Salem location
Planet Fitness is preparing to open a new location in Salem next month.
The gym, which will be about 16,000 square feet, will include cardio and strength equipment and a spa for Black Card members with HydroMassage beds and tanning, Becky Zirlen, senior public relations manager, said in an email.
“We cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” Zirlen wrote. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”
Planet Fitness’ new location will be at 1359 W. Main St. The Keith Corporation, a North Carolina-based real estate firm, purchased the shopping center, which previously housed a Kmart, in 2019. The space was divided to allow for multiple commercial tenants and also includes a Tractor Supply Co.
The gym is expected to open in mid-March and Zirlen said new members can join with a special offer starting Monday by searching for the Salem location on the Planet Fitness website.
Planet Fitness already has two clubs in Roanoke — one at Towers Shopping Center and the other on Orange Avenue — and one in Christiansburg.
