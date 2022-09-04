Business Intel: Poppy's of Christiansburg

Poppy’s of Christiansburg is a family affair, through and through, from its name to the original inspiration behind it.

The new Depot Street eatery, which is serving up hand-dipped ice cream, hot dogs and BBQ, took its title from the nickname that Terry Williams’ son calls his grandfather.

Williams and his brother, Jeremy, are the team behind Poppy’s the business. The newly built, roughly 1,100-square-foot restaurant aims to recapture some of the family’s fondest summertime memories at another, bygone Christiansburg institution, Custard Corner, which closed several years ago after over 50 years in business.

“We knew how popular it was, and how missed it was,” said Jeremy Williams. “... When Custard Corner closed, everybody was looking for a place similar, but there was nothing that had ice cream and also things like hot dogs and barbecue.”

The Williams brothers resolved to create something that could step into that void. Poppy’s launched on the last weekend in July.

It carries 12 flavors of Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream as well as soft serve that can be ordered in vanilla, chocolate or swirl. Three kinds of frankfurters are available: red, beef and Polish.

That’s all in addition to the barbecue on the menu and the homemade chicken salad sandwiches.

The restaurant offers both indoor dining with about 15 tables inside, and outdoor space with two walk-up windows for ordering, picnic tables and benches.

It’s already looking to expand its outdoor seating as families flock to check out the new ice cream parlor, Williams said.

The restaurant employs about 25 people, many of them part-time jobs held by local students, a rite of passage that Terry Williams’ wife remembers from her own high school days — when she worked at Custard Corner.

Poppy’s is observing shortened hours as it navigates its initial days in business. But it plans to be open year-round, Jeremy Williams said, and to expand its schedule over time to include lunchtime service.

Poppy’s, located at 317 Depot St. N.W., is currently open from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays to Mondays; closed Tuesdays; and 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays.