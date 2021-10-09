Business Intel: Restaurant brings pizza, Italian dishes to Christiansburg Marketplace

A new restaurant serving New York-style pizza and classic Italian dishes recently opened in Christiansburg.

Sandro’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant is located in the Christiansburg Marketplace, a shopping center undergoing a significant revamp and bringing in numerous new tenants.

Alessandro Pugliese, the owner of Sandro’s, said his family has been in the restaurant business for decades. His father opened Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Radford, where Pugliese worked before launching his own restaurant in 2004, Sal’s Jr. in Fairlawn.

Pugliese said he’d been interested in bringing the New York-style pizza and Italian food for which the restaurants are known to Christiansburg for some time.

“Christiansburg was lacking a restaurant like this, so I took advantage of the opportunity of the shopping center they’re revitalizing here in Christiansburg,” he said.

While Sandro’s operates under a different name, Pugliese said it offers food similar to Sal’s, which is now run by his brother, and Sal’s Jr.