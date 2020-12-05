Business Intel: Restaurant offering flavorful food relocates to Salem

Gina’s “Food with Flavor,” a restaurant offering Southern classics, is relocating to Salem.
Owner Peggy Fleming said she was pursued by both the city’s economic development director, Melinda Payne, and her new landlord after each ate at the restaurant Fleming first opened about three years ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the timing right for a move, Fleming said. At her previous location in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County, she had shifted to takeout only and wasn’t able to seat anyone inside. At the new location, which offers 3,900 square feet, she’ll be able to resume in-person dining.
It has three dining rooms on the first floor, where Fleming said she can seat about 32 people while adhering to social distancing requirements. There’s also more seating on a second level, which Fleming said will be ready for use after the first of the year.
“I miss being able to seat people and make them happy,” Fleming said. “If they’re enjoying their meal, they’re happy and talking as a family, it’s the best feeling. I’m anxious to see that happen again.”
Diners are excited about the move, Fleming said. On a recent weekend, she had to turn away some customers who thought she’d already opened the new space and showed up looking for a meal.
“I said, ‘I hope this is an indication of what’s to come,’” Fleming said.
She expects to open in the new location this month.
The restaurant is named for Fleming’s mother-in-law. Fleming said she met her husband in high school and loved going to his house to taste what his mother had put on the table. While Fleming’s own mother taught her to cook as a young girl, she said her mother-in-law introduced her to a style of cooking with “a little more kick to it.”
The menu at Gina’s “Food with Flavor” features “lots of good Southern fried food,” Fleming said, such as fried chicken, catfish, whiting and pork chops. Pot roast, spaghetti, collard greens and macaroni and cheese are also offered.
Fleming said none of this would be possible without her faith or the support of her family. She’s also been warmly received by the people of Salem, and she said she’s excited to be part of the community.
“I’m actually calling this Gina’s forever home.”
Gina’s “Food with Flavor” is at 311 W. Main St. in Salem. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.
