Business Intel: Restaurant offering flavorful food relocates to Salem

Gina’s “Food with Flavor,” a restaurant offering Southern classics, is relocating to Salem.

Owner Peggy Fleming said she was pursued by both the city’s economic development director, Melinda Payne, and her new landlord after each ate at the restaurant Fleming first opened about three years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the timing right for a move, Fleming said. At her previous location in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County, she had shifted to takeout only and wasn’t able to seat anyone inside. At the new location, which offers 3,900 square feet, she’ll be able to resume in-person dining.

It has three dining rooms on the first floor, where Fleming said she can seat about 32 people while adhering to social distancing requirements. There’s also more seating on a second level, which Fleming said will be ready for use after the first of the year.

“I miss being able to seat people and make them happy,” Fleming said. “If they’re enjoying their meal, they’re happy and talking as a family, it’s the best feeling. I’m anxious to see that happen again.”