Business Intel: Restaurant serving American classics opens in Old Southwest

A new restaurant recently opened in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

The Old Southwest Bar & Grill is the latest endeavor for Diane Quackenbush, who also owns the Cheesesteak Factory Jerk House on Williamson Road. Quackenbush said she’s familiar with the Old Southwest neighborhood as a Highland Park Elementary School parent.

“It’s such a diverse, welcoming neighborhood,” she said.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving traditional American fare such as burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers and sandwiches. The cheesesteaks her other restaurant is known for will also be available, Quackenbush said.

“I want to make it quick, fast, affordable and convenient for everybody,” she said.

Several items on the menu pay tribute to the city and neighborhood, like the SW Burger, 5th Street Burger and Highland Hawk breakfast platter.

The restaurant eventually will offer alcoholic beverages, she said.