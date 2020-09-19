Business Intel: Restaurant serving American classics opens in Old Southwest

A new restaurant recently opened in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
The Old Southwest Bar & Grill is the latest endeavor for Diane Quackenbush, who also owns the Cheesesteak Factory Jerk House on Williamson Road. Quackenbush said she’s familiar with the Old Southwest neighborhood as a Highland Park Elementary School parent.
“It’s such a diverse, welcoming neighborhood,” she said.
The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving traditional American fare such as burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers and sandwiches. The cheesesteaks her other restaurant is known for will also be available, Quackenbush said.
“I want to make it quick, fast, affordable and convenient for everybody,” she said.
Several items on the menu pay tribute to the city and neighborhood, like the SW Burger, 5th Street Burger and Highland Hawk breakfast platter.
The restaurant eventually will offer alcoholic beverages, she said.
Quackenbush said she had her eye on the building when she opened the Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House, but someone else beat her to it. She was glad to have another chance at the space, which was previously occupied by Doc's Soul Food.
This will be Quackenbush’s second restaurant, but she’s been in the industry for years, working as a server in several Roanoke restaurants. Quackenbush said she often thought about how she’d run things in a restaurant of her own and eventually decided to open one.
The Old Southwest Bar & Grill is at 604 Fifth St. Southwest. It’s open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
