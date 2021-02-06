Business Intel: Restaurant specializing in po' boys opens in Roanoke

Scratch Biscuit Company in Roanoke’s Grandin Village is now also home to PB’s Po’ Boys.

Owner Nathan Webster wanted to make better use of the Scratch space, which previously was closed in the afternoon, so he decided to bring in another restaurant concept.

“Honestly I just looked at the space and saw it was empty and was like, ‘I have a unique opportunity here to try something a little bit different that’s never been done in Roanoke,’” Webster said.

He chose po’ boys after seeing an appetite for them among customers of the biscuit shop and his other restaurant, The Village Grill, and realizing that there weren’t many places to find the New Orleans sandwiches in the Roanoke Valley.

“We would run po’ boy biscuits, and sandwiches next door at the Grill, and they always did very well,” Webster said.

The menu features eight different po’ boys — options include fried shrimp, oyster, sausage and pot roast — all on bread from downtown Roanoke’s Breadcraft. Webster said having high-quality bread was important to him, and it will offer a good crunch with a soft interior.