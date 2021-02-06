Business Intel: Restaurant specializing in po' boys opens in Roanoke

Scratch Biscuit Company in Roanoke’s Grandin Village is now also home to PB’s Po’ Boys.
Owner Nathan Webster wanted to make better use of the Scratch space, which previously was closed in the afternoon, so he decided to bring in another restaurant concept.
“Honestly I just looked at the space and saw it was empty and was like, ‘I have a unique opportunity here to try something a little bit different that’s never been done in Roanoke,’” Webster said.
He chose po’ boys after seeing an appetite for them among customers of the biscuit shop and his other restaurant, The Village Grill, and realizing that there weren’t many places to find the New Orleans sandwiches in the Roanoke Valley.
“We would run po’ boy biscuits, and sandwiches next door at the Grill, and they always did very well,” Webster said.
The menu features eight different po’ boys — options include fried shrimp, oyster, sausage and pot roast — all on bread from downtown Roanoke’s Breadcraft. Webster said having high-quality bread was important to him, and it will offer a good crunch with a soft interior.
“Anybody familiar with po’boys knows the biggest part is the bread,” Webster said.
PB’s Po’ Boys will also offer a special dish every month, he said, likely Cajun classics such as etouffee, gumbo or crawfish potpie.
PB’s Po’ Boys will serve lunch and dinner, but biscuits from Scratch will still be available until 2 p.m. Previous lunch offerings from Scratch, such as burgers, have been removed from the menu so the focus can be on po’ boys, Webster said.
Adding to his family of restaurants also creates an exciting opportunity for employees, Webster said, who can move between PB’s Po’ Boys, Scratch and Village Grill, or work on the catering side of the business.
PB’s Po’ Boys is at 1820 Memorial Ave. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.