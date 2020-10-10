Business Intel: Restaurant to bring 'American comfort fusion' to Cave Spring

A group of local restaurateurs are coming together to open a new spot in the Cave Spring area.

Cast Plates & Pints is an “American comfort fusion” concept expected to open this month, said Jeff Tate, one of the owners who is also serving as general manager.

“We all live here and we were like ‘Man, there should be another restaurant in the area that we can all go to,’ ” he said, noting three of the four owners live in Cave Spring and two are graduates of Cave Spring High School.

Cast Plates & Pints is going into the space formerly occupied by Mr. P’s Neighborhood Grill in The Shoppes at West Village. Tate said significant remodeling has been done, from floors to parts of the kitchen.

About a dozen televisions were also added, as Tate said the restaurant will have the feel of a higher-end sports bar.

Tate said the menu will include items such as steak, salmon, burgers, flatbreads, fried green tomatoes and macaroni and cheese served in a skillet. The restaurant will also serve beer, wine and craft cocktails.

“I think it’s just going to be a good place for people to go get off work and either grab a beer or come in on the weekends and enjoy some food with their families,” Tate said.

Cast Plates & Pints is at 3555 Electric Road, Suite D. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

