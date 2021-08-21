Business Intel: Retail store offering houseplants comes to Roanoke

A shop specializing in houseplants just opened in downtown Roanoke.
Jessica Downs started Gatewood Rose last year, initially sourcing plants for local businesses and homes and hosting workshops in which participants could make items like seasonal wreaths. Then she started selling plants through pop-ups around town.
Now, Downs is adding a brick-and-mortar shop in a small, 400-square-foot space attached to Golden Cactus Brewing.
While a retail store was always part of her plans, Downs said she pushed up her timeline after finding the perfect space where she could start small in a bustling neighborhood.
Downs grew up around houseplants, often spending Saturday mornings watering and repotting with her mother. The two dreamed of opening up a shop like this. Downs said the retail store is an opportunity to honor her late mother’s memory.
Gatewood Rose will be a gathering place for the Roanoke Valley plant community, but Downs said she also wants it to be welcoming to newcomers.
“I try not to sell people a houseplant unless they have the education to keep the houseplant happy and thriving,” she said, noting that the plants come with care cards that explain how to tend to them.
Downs said she aims to offer classes, perhaps on plant care or repotting, on a monthly basis. She also plans to host events for kids and their parents that would include story time and a plant-related craft, drawing on her background in child development and education.
When it comes to plants, Downs is self-taught. As the keeper of 80 houseplants in her own home, Downs has quite a bit of experience.
“My husband is like, ‘You’ve really created a jungle here for us,’” Downs said. “It’s just something that I love; this is definitely a passion project.”
When the pandemic forced everyone inside, Downs said it seemed more people took an interest in houseplants.
“I think that really gave a push for people to bring the outdoors in by getting houseplants,” she said.
The business gets its name from the middle names of Downs’ two daughters; she said Gatewood pays homage to Emma Gatewood, the first woman to do a solo thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail.
Gatewood Rose is at 422 Salem Ave. S.W. The retail store is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, though Downs said hours may be adjusted depending on demand.