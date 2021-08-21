Business Intel: Retail store offering houseplants comes to Roanoke

A shop specializing in houseplants just opened in downtown Roanoke.

Jessica Downs started Gatewood Rose last year, initially sourcing plants for local businesses and homes and hosting workshops in which participants could make items like seasonal wreaths. Then she started selling plants through pop-ups around town.

Now, Downs is adding a brick-and-mortar shop in a small, 400-square-foot space attached to Golden Cactus Brewing.

While a retail store was always part of her plans, Downs said she pushed up her timeline after finding the perfect space where she could start small in a bustling neighborhood.

Downs grew up around houseplants, often spending Saturday mornings watering and repotting with her mother. The two dreamed of opening up a shop like this. Downs said the retail store is an opportunity to honor her late mother’s memory.

Gatewood Rose will be a gathering place for the Roanoke Valley plant community, but Downs said she also wants it to be welcoming to newcomers.

“I try not to sell people a houseplant unless they have the education to keep the houseplant happy and thriving,” she said, noting that the plants come with care cards that explain how to tend to them.