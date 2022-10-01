Business Intel: Ridge View Bank

Ridge View Bank, a newcomer to the local market that has been fast-growing its physical footprint, is moving to build a new customer service branch at Smith Mountain Lake's Westlake Towne Center.

The 3,900-square-foot customer branch is set to start construction this month, and open in spring 2023.

Ridge View anticipates it will employ 10 people or more.

This is the third construction project announced by the newly formed bank in the past four months. It broke ground on a branch in Salem last spring with plans to open by the end of this year.

It's also seeking rezoning approval to build a new headquarters office on Franklin Road in Roanoke on a tract previously occupied by Red Lobster.

Ridge View launched in fall 2021 as a newly chartered financial institution, created under the umbrella of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank, but headquartered in Roanoke.

It opened temporary offices in the city and at SML but is now working to build permanent homes for its operations.

The new SML branch will include staff working in commercial banking and "private client solutions, which includes private banking and private wealth," according to a news release issued.

"We are very excited to establish ourselves as part of the Smith Mountain Lake community for the long term," said Carrie McConnell, bank president. "Ridge View has already been very well received in the lake community and that is a direct attribute of the experienced and well-known team we have had in place there for over a year.”

The SML branch is set to be built at 160 Apron Road in Hardy.