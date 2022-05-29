Business Intel: Ridge View Bank

A new locally headquartered bank being created from the ground up has kicked off construction on what will be its first, full-fledged customer service branch.

Ridge View Bank, which launched last fall, plans to open a 2,600-square-foot branch in Salem by the fourth quarter of this year.

The site will offer state-the-art technology including the ability to talk with live tellers at its drive-thru stations via video chat. Traditional in-person tellers and an on-site commercial lending broker also will be included.

“It’s very high-tech but centered on the customer experience,” Ridge View President Carrie McConnell said of the plans. “We’ll have the aspects of banking that every generation, we think, needs.”

The branch is expected to create six to eight jobs. There are plans in the works to quickly follow it with another six to eight branches over the coming five years that would employ a total of 60 to 80 people.

Ridge View is a newly chartered financial institution created under the umbrella of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank but headquartered in Roanoke.

It currently has a temporary corporate office in downtown Roanoke that is now opening accounts and processing deposits although it will not be able to accept cash deposits until its customer service branch opens.

The bank plans to build a new, permanent headquarters building in the city that will span 16,000 square feet.

Work is also being done to build a new office at Smith Mountain Lake. Officials hope to announce the sites for those projects soon.

The Salem branch is being built at 124 W. Main St., across the street from CVS Pharmacy, on a site that was previously occupied by a vacant car wash. Ridge View purchased the 0.5-acre property last October for $775,000, according to property records.

Ridge View and Salem leaders gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for the project last week.

Ridge View is the first new bank to enter the Roanoke market in about two and a half years. In announcing its launch, it said it was building a locally focused culture and hiring local bankers. McConnell, its president, grew up in the New River Valley and graduated from Roanoke College.

