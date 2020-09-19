Business Intel: Roanoke boutique featured on TV shopping channels

She’s International Boutique in Roanoke was featured Monday on television shopping channels QVC and HSN.

Quarate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC and HSN, partnered with the National Retail Federation Foundation to highlight 20 Black-owned businesses. The store is also being featured on the QVC and HSN websites and social media pages.

When QVC and HSN initiated the project, they asked employees for suggestions of businesses to highlight. One who had previously shopped at She’s International recommended the Roanoke store, said owner Diane Speaks.

After learning that 200 applicants were up for consideration, Speaks said she wasn’t sure She’s International would be chosen.

“When there were so many applicants I was like, ‘Oh that’s going to maybe not happen for me,’” she said.

Speaks said an interesting backstory — she is a former flight attendant — and a history of serving the community were likely factors in her boutique’s selection. A portion of proceeds from Star City jewelry sold at the boutique is donated to the United Way of Roanoke Valley’s effort to combat child homelessness.