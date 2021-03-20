Business Intel: Roanoke boutique highlights ethically made goods

WyndRose, a boutique focused on fair trade and sustainably sourced home decor, along with some apparel and accessories, is the newest addition to downtown Roanoke’s retail offerings.

Owner Rachelle Walker said the ethos of the business stems from her personal experience; she studied the issues while pursuing a degree in merchandising at Virginia Tech and has worked both in retail and with international nonprofits.

“I think people need to know and care about where their products are coming from,” she said.

The retail space is about 1,500 square feet and is stocked with candles, blankets, sun hats, clayware and art, some by local artists. Walker said the store’s mission means the products are unique.

She expects the store’s hand-woven silk pillows and hand-blown glassware will be popular items. Since there aren’t many children’s boutiques in the area, Walker said, she hopes the clothes and toys for infants made from organic cotton and sustainable wood sell well.

Much of the inspiration for the business and the products it carries comes from Walker’s travels. A few years ago, she and her husband spent 11 months traveling the world. Inside the store, a mural by Roanoke artist Sarah Parcell depicts several of the places they visited.