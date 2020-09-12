Business Intel: Roanoke City Market Building adds new restaurant

A new restaurant is coming to the Roanoke City Market Building.

Maya’s Kitchen is expected to open this month, according to Matthew McDerby, the manager. The restaurant will offer fish and chips, burgers, and rice and beans, he said. But some of the traditional items will have a twist, like plantain chips to accompany fried fish.

When McDerby first moved to Roanoke, the market building was one of the first places he dined. He immediately saw the appeal of the historic structure in the heart of downtown.

“I always loved the city market,” McDerby said. “It’s a great atmosphere down there.”

McDerby said he has worked in the restaurant business off and on for more than 10 years, serving in management roles at Subway, Little Caesars Pizza and Pizza Hut locations. He has most recently worked in health care, but McDerby said food has always been his passion and he aspired to open a restaurant of his own.

The market building food court is currently operating with reduced hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. McDerby said the restaurant will serve just lunch to start, but he plans to stay open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights as things open up.