 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Intel: Roanoke City Market Building adds new restaurant
0 comments

Business Intel: Roanoke City Market Building adds new restaurant

Only $5 for 5 months

A new restaurant is coming to the Roanoke City Market Building.

Maya’s Kitchen is expected to open this month, according to Matthew McDerby, the manager. The restaurant will offer fish and chips, burgers, and rice and beans, he said. But some of the traditional items will have a twist, like plantain chips to accompany fried fish.

When McDerby first moved to Roanoke, the market building was one of the first places he dined. He immediately saw the appeal of the historic structure in the heart of downtown.

“I always loved the city market,” McDerby said. “It’s a great atmosphere down there.”

McDerby said he has worked in the restaurant business off and on for more than 10 years, serving in management roles at Subway, Little Caesars Pizza and Pizza Hut locations. He has most recently worked in health care, but McDerby said food has always been his passion and he aspired to open a restaurant of his own.

The market building food court is currently operating with reduced hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. McDerby said the restaurant will serve just lunch to start, but he plans to stay open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights as things open up.

McDerby said Maya’s Kitchen, which is named for his daughter, will be a family-oriented restaurant with affordable menu items.

Maya’s Kitchen is in the former ZeeZee’s Vegan space.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate confirms Cullen as federal judge
Business Local

Senate confirms Cullen as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen to become a federal judge. Cullen has served as the Roanoke-based U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia for nearly two and a half years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert