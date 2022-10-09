Business Intel: Roanoke City Market Building

Talk about a glow up.

Neon is once again shining from downtown’s City Market Building after a long-hoped-for restoration of a pair of lighted signs that were almost in danger of fading from memory.

The circa-1985 signs — which graced the entrances of the market building until that facility’s last major renovation got underway in 2010 — were returned to the building in late September after spending years in storage.

The signs, now back in their original spots over Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue, were discovered by happenstance around 2016 among other mothballed items stashed in the then-vacant Fire Station No. 1 building (which also recently debuted a renovation and new life as a mixed-use development).

Downtown Roanoke, Inc., which found the pair of signs, alerted market building managers. Elliot Broyles, executive director of the market building’s foundation, said they knew immediately they wanted to restore the signage to its rightful place.

“I remembered when they were up, and they were just a great, shining, neon piece of downtown,” he said.

Neon occupies a special place in Roanoke history, he added. From the Mill Mountain Star to the Dr. Pepper and H&C Coffee signs, it’s cast its light over the city for decades. The market building itself was once wired, inside and out, with neon.

“I think the people of Roanoke love neon, and that's probably not just specific to Roanoke,” Broyles said. “People just find neon pretty cool. You don't see it used all that often these days. So to bring back signs like the ones we have here at the market building is really exciting for us.”

The signs were worse for wear after their time in storage. Planning and funding for their restoration eventually spanned three agencies — Market Building Foundation, Inc., Downtown Roanoke, Inc., and the Roanoke Arts Commission all contributed to the project.

The restoration work, which included rewiring, replacement of damaged glass and removal of dents, was done by Roanoke-based Kinsey Neon & Sign Co.

The reaction to the relit signs has been immense, both online and in-person, Broyles said.

“I’ve had several people come up to me and say, oh my gosh, I am so excited, I can't believe the signs are back up,” he said. “It's been positive from start to finish. We’re just excited that we were able to complete a project that is so welcome in Roanoke.”

The signs were lit throughout the night during their first week back. Going forward, a schedule will be observed. The neon will likely shine from sunset to around midnight or 1 a.m. depending on the day. Then reignite again early in the morning, before sunrise, for the early commuter crowd.