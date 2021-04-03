Business Intel: Roanoke gift shop moves to Valley View Mall, changes name

A Roanoke gift shop known for unique handmade gifts is moving to Valley View Mall.

Upcycled Gifts is not only getting a new space, but also a new name. Owner Joe Stanley said the store will now be known as Big Lick Gifts.

While Stanley still makes some of the gifts sold at the store, the business has grown to the point where he doesn’t have the capacity to do it all. He said Big Lick Gifts covers a myriad of items and reflects the shop’s focus on “Roanoke-centric” merchandise.

Hot sauces, spice rubs, jams, jellies and honey, books written by local authors and Appalachia Press stationery are among the local items the shop carries, Stanley said.

Upcycled Gifts has been at Towers Shopping Center for four years. Stanley said he felt Valley View Mall could offer better foot traffic for the business and help it to attract new customers.

Because Upcycled Gifts was an interior shop at Towers and did not have any external signage, he said, customers didn’t often stumble upon the store like they might at Valley View while shopping at other retailers.