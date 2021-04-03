Business Intel: Roanoke gift shop moves to Valley View Mall, changes name

A Roanoke gift shop known for unique handmade gifts is moving to Valley View Mall.
Upcycled Gifts is not only getting a new space, but also a new name. Owner Joe Stanley said the store will now be known as Big Lick Gifts.
While Stanley still makes some of the gifts sold at the store, the business has grown to the point where he doesn’t have the capacity to do it all. He said Big Lick Gifts covers a myriad of items and reflects the shop’s focus on “Roanoke-centric” merchandise.
Hot sauces, spice rubs, jams, jellies and honey, books written by local authors and Appalachia Press stationery are among the local items the shop carries, Stanley said.
Upcycled Gifts has been at Towers Shopping Center for four years. Stanley said he felt Valley View Mall could offer better foot traffic for the business and help it to attract new customers.
Because Upcycled Gifts was an interior shop at Towers and did not have any external signage, he said, customers didn’t often stumble upon the store like they might at Valley View while shopping at other retailers.
“I’m excited for the move. It’s bittersweet,” Stanley said. “We’ve done well here at Towers, we’ve made lots of friends and we hope that our customers will follow us out to the mall.”
The new location has a slightly smaller square footage and Stanley said it will be set up differently from the space at Towers, where the store had floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides.
While Upcycled Gifts previously offered some larger furniture pieces, Stanley said Big Lick Gifts will not. But he said it will continue to prioritize “eclectic gift offerings that you can’t get elsewhere.”
“This really is a destination to go and get a quality gift for someone that means something and is unique to the valley,” Stanley said.
Big Lick Gifts is expected to open Monday. It’s located on the upper level of the mall between Aeropostale and Lane Bryant. The store will keep the same hours as the mall, meaning it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.