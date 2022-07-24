Business Intel: Roanoke Grocery Market

True to its word, a popular Mediterranean market has reopened its doors after a winter storm bashed up its roof and forced it to close for repairs.

The Roanoke Grocery Market celebrated its grand reopening in June. The return of the specialty market, which also offers a halal butcher counter and a bakery, came six months after a heavy snowfall buckled the roof of its Melrose Avenue storefront.

No one was injured in the cave-in but the store, which opened in 2021, had to close for a major renovation that engineers would conclude also required rebuilding or reinforcing the structure’s walls.

Owner Hisham Al-Ammuri pledged at the time that the market would come back and be even stronger.

The revamp preserved the store’s original structure instead of razing it — which Al-Ammuri said was a priority for him as the storefront had a 50-year history and held many memories for the community — but it’s now stronger.

“The four walls are now as solid as steel,” he said.

The renovated store also holds more inventory, offering almost 1,500 items, and is looking to add more.

The butcher counter, which supplies fresh halal meats, is back in full swing. The bakery is being phased in as one of its two ovens was damaged in the winter storm, and a replacement is still on its way.

The bakery’s popular menu of savory pies, filled with meats, spinach or cheese, is back and Al-Ammuri said the size of the pies has been beefed up.

Baklava, mamoul cookies and other sweets are also available. That lineup will expand once the second oven is in place, which Al-Ammuri hoped would happen at the end of this month, and will also allow it to resume baking its own pitas and other breads.

The market also plans to start serving kabobs and sandwiches, including burgers, made with specialty recipes developed by its staff. The launch date for that menu will be announced on its social media presence on Instagram.

The market currently employs a staff of three but will build on that as the new services come online.

After last winter’s roof collapse, the Roanoke Grocery Market was inundated with messages of community support.

The team will always be grateful for that, said Al-Ammuri. “It was really difficult to shut down the store for this length of time,” he said. “The people of Roanoke showed us all that support, which gave us a lot of encouragement to keep moving and get the store up and running again.”

“We’re delighted to be back, and serving our community.”

Community connection is a vital part of the store’s philosophy, he added. Soon, it will be resuming its past practice of working with the city to provide meals for local homelessness outreach programs.

“We just want to be part of our community, and try to help as much as we can,” Al-Ammuri said.

The Roanoke Grocery Market, located at 3805 Melrose Ave. N.W., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.