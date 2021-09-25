Business Intel: Roanoke Valley women's clothing store to reopen, while outlet under same ownership closes

As one Roanoke Valley women’s clothing store prepares to close, another under the same ownership that has been closed during the pandemic will reopen.

Gwenda Kellett is the owner of The Bird Cage Boutique, which has its flagship store at The Forum Shopping Center in Roanoke County and an outlet in Salem. The latter is slated for closure, once inventory has been depleted, she said.

At the same time, Kellett is preparing to reopen Weekend by tbc, also located at The Forum. The store has been shuttered since the early days of the pandemic, when much of its inventory was moved into The Bird Cage, which Kellett said helped the business to weather supply chain disruptions.

The space that previously housed Weekend by tbc has been revamped with new decor and fixtures, Kellett said. It carries casual weekend attire, some loungewear and lower price jeans, along with accessories. The store has also added gift items, like candles and soaps, to its offerings.

With the changes made to Weekend by tbc, Kellett said it will be more like an extension of The Bird Cage, rather than a standalone store.