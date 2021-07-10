Business Intel: Roanoke Weiner Stand reopens downtown

The Roanoke Weiner Stand has reopened its downtown location, which has been shuttered since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner David Willoughby said the iconic restaurant — it’s been open since 1916 and he’s the fourth generation to run it — relies on downtown office workers for its clientele. But many offices were vacant with employees working from home.

“You didn’t have the everyday foot traffic like you normally did,” Willoughby said.

While the downtown restaurant was closed, fans of the Roanoke Weiner Stand could still get their fix at the Brandon Avenue location, which Willoughby said was better equipped to weather the pandemic since it has a drive-thru.

But on June 29, the downtown store finally welcomed customers back. Willoughby said he decided to do so after getting numerous inquiries about a reopening date at the Brandon Avenue location and seeing an uptick in foot traffic downtown.

“People really wanted us back,” he said. “A lot of the companies went back to work as COVID restrictions have kind of eased up some.”

Willoughby said he never considered closing the downtown location permanently; he was just waiting for the right time to reopen.