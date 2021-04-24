Business Intel: Rookie's brings ice cream sandwiches to downtown Roanoke

A business offering ice cream sandwiches opened its doors in Roanoke.
Rookie’s started as a food truck in the Lynchburg area in 2017. Last July, it opened a brick-and-mortar location in Forest and this month it added another shop, in the Patrick Henry building in downtown Roanoke.
Owner Jordan Nickerson said the business began almost as an experiment. He dreamed up the idea while pursuing a master’s degree and wanting to get some hands-on experience.
“We started the food truck because we just kind of wanted to take the adventure and learn from things,” he said.
The business originally launched under a different name, but when Nickerson looked into trademarking it he learned someone else already had. The name was then changed to Rookie’s, in part as a reference to the rookie mistake.
“We just embraced the fact that we were kids in our 20s trying to start a business and almost the fake-it-until-you-make-it mentality,” he said.
While Rookie’s is best known for ice cream sandwiched between two cookies, customers can also get just a scoop of ice cream, milk and cookies or a cookie skillet. Coffee is also served. The menu features five types of cookies and 10 flavors of ice cream, with some changes every six weeks or so. Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.
Nickerson said Rookie’s didn’t want to overwhelm customers with too many choices by offering more flavors at one time.
“The permutations would break your brain,” he said.
Nickerson said he believed his connections in the Lynchburg community from working as a resident director at Liberty University were a big part of the business’s success. So when deciding where to open the next shop, he considered cities where he knew people who could help to grow the business.
A previous Rookie’s employee had moved to Roanoke, and when Nickerson learned about the space in the Patrick Henry building and spent more time in the city, he felt it was the right place to open a second location. That former employee will serve as the store’s general manager.
The Rookie’s space at the Patrick Henry has a walk-up window, which Nickerson said is almost an homage to the business’ food truck origins, and makes for “a unique downtown experience.” Customers can also order inside, where seating is available.
Rookie’s is at 611 S. Jefferson St. The shop is currently open from 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but Nickerson said he plans to add more days soon.