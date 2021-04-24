Business Intel: Rookie's brings ice cream sandwiches to downtown Roanoke

A business offering ice cream sandwiches opened its doors in Roanoke.

Rookie’s started as a food truck in the Lynchburg area in 2017. Last July, it opened a brick-and-mortar location in Forest and this month it added another shop, in the Patrick Henry building in downtown Roanoke.

Owner Jordan Nickerson said the business began almost as an experiment. He dreamed up the idea while pursuing a master’s degree and wanting to get some hands-on experience.

“We started the food truck because we just kind of wanted to take the adventure and learn from things,” he said.

The business originally launched under a different name, but when Nickerson looked into trademarking it he learned someone else already had. The name was then changed to Rookie’s, in part as a reference to the rookie mistake.

“We just embraced the fact that we were kids in our 20s trying to start a business and almost the fake-it-until-you-make-it mentality,” he said.