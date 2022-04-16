Business Intel: Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce feted local businesses large and small for their work in the community during its annual awards banquet.

Downtown Salem staple Mac & Bob’s Restaurant took home the honor for large business of the year in the city while longtime, family-owned jeweler RM Johnson & Sons was named small business of the year.

In Roanoke County, the honorees were Bank of Botetourt among large enterprises and Agenacare Housecalls and Aesthetics, which was opened in 2019, in the small business category.

Servpro was celebrated as regional business of the year during the March banquet. The owner of Wonderous Books & More in Salem, Savannah Oaks, was also named chamber ambassador of the year.

Beth Bell, executive director of the chamber, said the common thread among the award winners was their commitment to supporting their community whether it be through contributions to school fundraisers, first responders or other civic groups.

“Your legacy of service and giving of yourself to support the community in many ways will be part of your legacy as much as your business success is,” she said in prepared remarks.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

