Business Intel: Salem's Pizza Den gets new owner, location

New owners are reopening Salem’s Pizza Den in a new location.

Jason Booker said he’s been going to the Pizza Den for most of his life; his family was close with the Morans, who opened the restaurant 30 years ago. When Booker learned they planned to permanently close the business, he expressed interest in buying it.

“It’s just a really beloved pizza spot in Salem,” Booker said of the restaurant, which he plans to reopen sometime this month.

Pizza Den is known for its buffet, which Booker plans to continue in the new location. The restaurant makes its own dough from scratch and has unique offerings like a BLT pizza and taco pizza.

“We make everything from scratch like it’s supposed to be done,” Booker said. “It definitely makes a difference.”

Booker said the buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but after that point guests will order from a menu. The restaurant will have several televisions, and later in the evening he expects the restaurant to be a popular destination for sports fans. Booker would also like to have live music.