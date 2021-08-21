Business Intel: Salon offers inclusive hair care services at Valley View

A salon offering services for all hair types and textures recently opened at Valley View Mall.

Inspired to Enhance Roanoke took over the shuttered Regis Salon space at the mall.

CEO Allyson Davoll opened the salon in Salem in 2017 but, as the business grew, parking became a challenge, so she began looking for an alternate space. Valley View offered plenty of parking, along with additional exposure.

Davoll said moving into the former Regis location allowed the business to add numerous salon chairs, inherit equipment from the previous tenant and easily transition into the space since it was already set up as a salon.

Since a young age, Davoll said, she noticed discrimination in the world of hair care, often affecting customers of certain ethnicities or with particularly coarse or curly hair.

“You might be turned away because they hadn’t been trained to tackle your hair type or because of intimidation from the texture of your hair,” she said.

Davoll set out to correct this problem, first at a salon she managed in Washington, D.C., and later by starting her own business.