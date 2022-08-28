Business Intel: Salt Pond Pub

Visitors to the scenic Mountain Lake Lodge can now unwind in a new open-air pub just debuted by the resort.

The bar and restaurant, christened Salt Pond Pub, offers wood-fired pizzas, local craft beers and signature cocktails with names inspired by the mountaintop trails that surround the lodge — from the rum-based “Ridge Runner” to the summery “Switchback.”

The design of the pub, which can seat 90 to 100, also embraces the natural setting of the lodge and its 2,600-acre nature preserve. The open concept invites guests to kick back and enjoy the views.

“Salt Pond Pub is a hometown neighborhood kind of place and a great addition to the resort,” Mountain Lake Lodge CEO Heidi Stone said in a statement announcing the pub’s grand opening this month.

“Go hiking, then walk up to the Pub for a snack or beverage, enjoy the mountain breeze, views at sunset, or relax under the stars,” she said.

The pub complements the lodge’s indoor restaurant, Harvest, a farm-to-table eatery whose menu rotates seasonally.

The project is one of several additions the Giles County hotel plans to roll out this summer. Others include an official Dirty Dancing merchandise store that will be dubbed Kellerman’s Retail Gift Shop and a new boutique, Salt Pond Living, that will feature goods from local artisans.

Both those shops are set to open later this month. Mountain Lake Lodge was featured in the original Dirty Dancing movie — which is marking its 35th anniversary this month — as the setting for Kellerman's Mountain House, the fictional Catskills resort where the story unfolded.

The creation of the new pub brings the hotel's total staff size to up to 150 people. A.J. Stephens, vice president of food and beverage for the lodge, said the team had worked to design something unique for visitors.

“We wanted to offer a true outdoor experience with a very special atmosphere,” he said, “and what we’ve achieved is inviting, easygoing and fun.”

Salt Pond Pub, located at 115 Hotel Circle in Pembroke, is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.